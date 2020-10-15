Goa’s tourism policy focuses on hinterland

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state cabinet Wednesday approved the tourism master plan and Goa state tourism policy 2020, which focuses on promotion of hinterland tourism and other touristic facets while widening the current one-track focus of beach tourism.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement at a press conference that the state cabinet has cleared the tourism master plan and Goa tourism policy 2020, which was waiting to see the light of day for the last many years.



Briefing the media, Deputy Chief Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar, who is the Tourism Minister, said a tourism board comprising stakeholders and various experts would be formed under the tourism policy 2020. He said the tourism board will work out strategies for promotion and marketing of Goa tourism worldwide.



“So far, Goan beaches were an attraction for the tourists. In tourism policy, which was approved by the cabinet today, we will promote ecotourism, hinterland tourism, adventure tourism, education tourism, sports tourism etc. We want to show the natural beauty of Goa to the tourists. As per the tourism master plan, the tourism board will guide the government in developing the required tourism infrastructure in the state,” the minister said, adding that the government will develop the infrastructure through a public-private partnership model.



Ajgaonkar said the government wants to promote a drug-free Goa among tourists and also wants rich and quality tourists to visit the state. “We want a drugs-free Goa. We don’t want tourists who come to consume drugs and cook by the roadsides. The image of Goa is getting tarnished due to such types of tourists,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government will also seek financial assistance from the central government for developing tourism infrastructure in the state.



The Tourism Minister said the cabinet has also approved a proposal for waiving off 50 per cent fees for beach shacks. “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, our shack owners have faced huge losses. Thus, the government has decided to waive off their 50 per cent fee for beach shacks. This will help the shack owners revive their business during the upcoming tourist season,” he added.