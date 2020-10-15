Five including infant succumb to COVID

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Five more COVID-related deaths, including that of a one-year-old boy, were registered in the last 24 hours in Goa.



The mortality bulletin released by the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim on Wednesday stated that a one-year-old boy from Ponda, who died at GMC, had a known case of chronic kidney disease with bilateral dysplastic kidneys and presented to hospital with urosepsis and septic shock, adding that, COVID-19 was an incidental finding in this patient.



Out of five deaths reported in the last 24 hours, four were recorded at GMC and one at a private hospital in North Goa.

Apart from the one-year-old boy from Ponda, a 63-year-old man from Madkai-Ponda, a 51-year-old woman from Sattari, a 65-year-old man from Candolim, and a 76-year-old man from Chimbel succumbed to the virus.



With five mortalities, the death count linked to the dreaded infection has reached 519 in the state.