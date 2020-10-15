Delegation raises concerns with CM over NOC issue

NT NETWORK Panaji



Representatives of the minority educational institutions in the state, including such Catholic and Muslim institutions, who met the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday evening, said that they were assured about no injustice done to these institutions.

The delegation said that the Chief Minister was informed about the blocking of the NOCs by the deputy director of education, to the teachers who proceeded on maternity, extraordinary and child care leave. “The Chief Minister assured us to look into the matter,” it added.



The delegation members said that in the absence of this NOC, the educational institutions are facing problems in appointing the replacements for the teachers, who have proceeded on leave. It was also informed that with lack of teachers the schools cannot continue with the online teaching.



The Chief Minister was also informed that these educational institutions have not received the maintenance grants for a long time, and it is becoming difficult for them to maintain their premises.

The delegation also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the recent introduction of roster system in minority institutions is causing problems to them.



Another problem discussed with the Chief Minister was the reappointment of teachers earlier appointed on permanent basis as the contract teachers.

The Chief Minister also assured the delegation members that the government would not take over the administration of the minority schools, under the New Education Policy 2020.