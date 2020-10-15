Citizens including activists demand release of Stan Swamy

NT NETWORK

Margao

Members of National Confederation of Human Rights Organisations, Goa unit, social activists, Jesuit priests, chairperson and councillors of Margao Municipal Council, former chairperson of MMC and others held a peaceful protest demanding immediate release of activist Fr Stan Swamy, arrested under the UAPA Act in connection with Bhima-Koregaon

case.



The protestors, with backing of Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai and other members, held placards with different slogans lashing out at the central government over arrest of the 83-year-old activist, who has fought for the Adivasis and the marginalised sections of Jharkhand.



The protestors ensured social distancing while nearly 50-odd police personnel, including traffic police, were present at the site to maintain law and order.

“The 83-year-old Fr Stan Swamy has been falsely arrested by the central government. Fr Swamy fought for the Adivasi people and it breaks my heart to see injustice being done to him,” voiced Dr Francisco Colaco, an activist and a senior cardiologist.

President of National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, Goa unit, Rajan Solomon said Fr Swamy is called an ‘Urban Naxal’, a term that has no meaning and relevance.



“I have known Fr Swamy for the last 50 years. He is a noble man and has worked for the downtrodden all through his life. For the government to say that he is a terrorist is an utter nonsense. There is trillions of dollars worth minerals in the properties of Adivasi, which the corporates are eyeing. Fr Swamy backed tribals for their livelihood. The government, therefore, tagged him as a Maoist and arrested him to take away the minerals of Jharkhand,” he claimed.

Fr Victor Ferrao said injustice has been done to Fr Swamy by arresting him during COVID pandemic as he has other illnesses.

“The government is rigging everything. Honour and dignity of the state is lost. It is time to be united and fight for Goa,” he added.

Vijai Sardesai also criticised the government for arresting the activist during the COVID times.



“This government is authoritarian government. People coming out in large numbers to protest despite the COVID pandemic shows that their fight is a fight for democracy. GFP is backing them for a good cause,” he said.