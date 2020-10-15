Cabinet approves OTS for power consumers

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic and all other power consumers including the industries with regard to the payment of outstanding electricity bills with full or part waiver of the delay payment charges (DPC).



Addressing media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government has taken a decision to introduce OTS for power consumers basically to provide relief to the common man.

Power Minister Nilesh Cabral informed that under the OTS scheme, the consumers, who have outstanding dues towards electricity bills will have to pay the principal charges

and the interest will be waived off depending on the number of installments opted for by the consumers.

He said till date Rs 320 crore of principal charges and Rs 91 crore of the delay payment charges are yet to be paid by various consumers to the electricity department.



“The amount has built up over the last 30-40 years. With the introduction of the new one-time settlement scheme for recovery of the outstanding amounts related to power bills, the cases that have been filed against various types of defaulters will be withdrawn by the department,” he said.



Stating that the scheme will be in effect for a month, Cabral said those who fail to pay their outstanding dues in the stipulated time period will have their power connection disconnected. “We are giving an opportunity to clear the outstanding dues through the one-time settlement scheme. I appeal to the people to take benefit of this scheme,” he said.

Cabral said the entire OTS process will be online and the payments can be directly made through the electricity department website without visiting any office or meeting any official in person once the scheme is notified.



The cabinet also arrived at a decision to cancel the contract relating to LED fixtures and streetlights, which the government had entered into with a private firm.

Sawant said the maintenance work of LED fixtures and streetlights will henceforth be taken up by the electricity department.

The cabinet also granted approval for the transfer of land admeasuring 98,000 square metres, finalised for the proposed convention centre at Dona Paula, from the Infotech Corporation of Goa (ITG) to the finance department. “As the government has decided to take up this project under public-private partnership mode, the land has been transferred to the finance department, which has its PPP cell,” Sawant said.