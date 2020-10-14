Ritviz wins Sattari League Chess Tournament

PANAJI: Ritviz Parab of Salcete won the 9th Sattari Taluka League Chess Tournament organised by Sattari Taluka Chess Association on lichess.com on Oct 11. Ritviz finished the tournament 9 points out of 9 rounds. FM Nitish Belurkar stood 2nd with 8 points while losing only one game to Ritviz. However he is still leading after 9 league tournament with 3 more leagues yet to be held. Devesh Anand Naik of Ponda Taluka finished 3rd with 7 points.

Lakshya Sen in pre-quarters of Denmark Open

DENMARK: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday made a winning return to the badminton circuit as he defeated France’s Christo Popov in straight games to enter the second round of Denmark Open. Sen, who held a 3-1 head to head record against Popov, defeated the Frenchman 21-9, 21-15 in just 36 minutes to make it to the next round of the Super 750 event. He is most likely to face Vittinghus of Denmark in the pre-quarters. Meanwhile, Olympic hopeful Kidambi Srikanth, who had claimed the Denmark title three years back, will begin his tournament campaign on Wednesday against world number 52 Toby Penty of England.

SAI, NRAI to jointly bio-secure nat’l shooting camp

NEW DELHI: The Karni Singh Range will be divided into four “risk” zones to ensure that Olympic-bound shooters can safely resume training at a two-month long national camp which will be conducted from Thursday in a bio-bubble to ward off the COVID-19 threat. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will take joint responsibility of conducting the camp in a secure environment. “In order to maintain a secure bio-bubble whereby the athletes can train safely and to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, the responsibility of maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be shared by the Sports Authority of India and the NRAI,” read a statement from SAI on Tuesday.

Tokyo to hold int’l gymnastics event on Nov 8

TOKYO: The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has announced Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on November 8. “As part of the return to international competition, the FIG will hold a unique Artistic Gymnastics event to bring together some of the world’s best athletes in Tokyo on 8 November,” stated FIG in a media release. The competition, hosted by the Japanese Gymnastics Association (JGA), will see two teams compete – Team Friendship and Team Solidarity and will feature 32 athletes from Japan, China, Russia and the US. “This is a competition of hope. Friendship and solidarity will lead us towards better days,” said FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

De Bruyne pulls out of Belgium squad

LONDON: Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has withdrawn from Belgium’s squad for Wednesday’s Nations League game against Iceland with an unspecified injury and returned to his club Manchester City, the Belgian national team said. The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half during Belgium’s 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley on Sunday. “Kevin de Bruyne has returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland,” the Belgian national team said.