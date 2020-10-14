Himachal to resume interstate bus services from today

IANS

Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will resume interstate services of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on select routes from

Wednesday. Transport Minister Bikram Singh said the bus services will resume on 25 routes in the first phase, including to and from Chandigarh, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Ambala, Haridwar, and other cities and towns. Only non-AC HRTC buses will ply on these interstate routes, including during night hours, in view of the Navratri and Dussehra festive season.