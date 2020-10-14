Vedanta says, confident of growing as listed company

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Although the delisting bid of Vedanta Ltd was not successful the company on Tuesday thanked its shareholders, regulators, BSE, banks and stakeholders for participating in the delisting process.

The company said that it is confident of growing strength to strength as a “listed entity on the Indian stock exchanges.”

The company in a press statement said that, launching the delisting bid to garner approximately 134 crore shares was a mammoth task. “The participation by shareholders was enthusiastic and it took the delisting within striking distance of the goal, short by only seven per cent,” said that company.

According to Vedanta, the bid would have resulted in FDI inflow of over US 3.15 billion into the Indian economy and helped boost growth between 0.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent through the multiplier impact of such large infusion of funds.

Reiterating unflinching commitment to India particularly in the natural resources sector the company said that, it looks forward to unparalleled opportunities and growth in India and is committed to fulfilling the goal of Aatmanirbharta in the natural resources sector.

October 9 was the deadline given to Vedanta by SEBI to complete the delisting. However out of the 134 crore shares required for delisting the company could gather 125.5 crore from the shareholders.

The delisting was announced in May 2019 at a offer price of

Rs 87.5 per share.