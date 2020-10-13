The beat goes on

NT BUZZ

The first episode of ‘The Warehouse Studio’ an online chat show featuring Goan musicians and entertainers featured popular Goan band A26. During the session, rare backstage details about the band and its members, off-stage details, and the atmosphere during practice sessions or while travelling for shows was revealed.

‘The Warehouse Studio’ was founded by Silvia Fernandes and Aurvile Rodrigues with an aim to revive the Goan entertainment industry that came to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the show, the hosts get candid with visiting guests about their day-to-day life, struggles, and achievements which is then followed by a jam session.

The production team of ‘The Warehouse Studio’ comprises musicians closely connected with the entertainment industry in Goa. The videography and video editing of the episodes is credited to The Foremen Studio, Fatorda comprising Josephfern D’Souza (Jojo), Sheldon Gomes, Edelbert Azaredo. The venue and studio set is credited to Tennyson Rosa (De Rosa Events). The camera work is credited to Jesal Sequeira, Brendan Fernandes and Shugan Dias; still photography is credited to Rajiv Fernandes; and art direction for the studio set is credited to John Rodrigues. Musicians Frazer Pacheco (keyboards), Savio Bobo Fernandes (drums), Edelbert Azaredo (bass) and Marlon Dias (guitars) formed the ‘The Warehouse Band’. The episode was directed by Ramprasad Adpaikar and Josephfern D’Souza. Hair and makeup was done by Fedora Gomes while production was done by Melernie Mendes. Emcee Neeraj Aguiar and Pravas Ravi assisted Silvia Fernandes and Aurvile Rodrigues with the scripting of the show, while Lester Rodrigues designed the logo. Animations for the video was done by DJ Claudio.

The location sound recording is credited to Clive Dias (RT Sonics) and Byron Dias (Goa Decibles), while the entire post audio mixing and mastering are done at Audio Masters Recording Studio Margao by Aurvile. Musician and RTO officer, Nixon Soares provided safety equipment for the shoot.

Singer, actor and Mrs Goa Mrs Talent ‘Mrs India South Zone’ 2018 Silvia Fernandes, began her music career in 1999 and released her debut album ‘Unmasked’ in 2013. She has performed with international music stars, including Shaggy, Ottawan, Kaoma, Shreya Ghoshal, Eric Martin, while also performing overseas for some of the leading musicians. She has completed her eighth grade in performance vocals from Trinity Music School, London and is currently learning to play the flute. She has also acted in Konkani and Marathi movies. Aurvile Rodrigues has been in the music scene for the past three decades during which time he did vocals and also played drums for the band ‘Sky High’ and the rock band ‘Bad Blood’. He runs his own recording studio ‘Audio Masters’ and has been involved in over 300 Konkani albums. He has also sung the NBA India Games Song on Sony Ten Sports.

Speaking about the show, the hosts said: “It’s an all-out team effort by everyone who has joined hands with us, selflessly giving their time to put together The Warehouse Studio.” The episodes can be watched on YouTube on the Warehouse Studio channel.