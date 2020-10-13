Along for the ride

NT BUZZ

Marking the third anniversary of the club, the Xaxti Riders, a Margao-based group of cyclists, celebrated Foundation Day with a joyride to Jonnybab’s farm in

Caurem.

Except for one month during the lockdown, the Xaxti Riders meet every day at 6 a.m. at an appointed spot and usually ride a distance of 30 kilometres or more. The riders use lights, helmets, masks and due to the COVID-19 pandemic maintain safe distance.

The anniversary ride was flagged of at the Holy Spirit Church square at the hands of Omkar and Celsa, and saw the participation of eighty riders from the two-hundred-member club. This year, the event was held in collaboration with the all-India Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA).

EEMA was organising a cyclothon ‘India on the move’ across many major cities in India and the same was being telecast via drones simultaneously.

The route chosen was approximately 59 kilometres, both ways. It went from Holy Spirit Church to Ravanfond, the outskirts of Margoa, into Quepem, Ambaulim and towards Jonnybabs farm in Caurem.

At the farm, breakfast and photo-ops, courtesy EEMA, were held. For the ride back, the riders took the Sath Devla route, through Panzarconi and Dramapur.