Virus claims 3 more lives

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Three more lives were claimed by COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the state, taking the death toll linked to the dreaded infection to

514.

Out of the three, two deaths were reported at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, and one at the ESI Hospital, Margao. All three deceased had pre-existing co-morbid conditions.

According to the mortality bulletin released by the GMC, the three deceased, who lost their fight against COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, include a 48-year-old man from Ponda, a 53-year-old man from Canca and a 58-year-old man from Macazana.