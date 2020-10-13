SC gives time till Jan 2021 to Goa to transport extracted iron ore

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a relief to mining dependants, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday allowed extracted ore transportation till January 31, 2021.

The Supreme Court had recently reserved judgement on petition filed seeking more time to transport royalty paid ore. The SC had earlier given time till August 2020 to transport the royalty paid ore.

Mining firms from Goa had sought extension of the time for transporting the ore, citing delay in permissions for transportation and the COVID-19 pandemic. They had approached the Court stating that the extension was being sought as factors beyond their control had affected ore transportation.

The factors, according to the firms, include time taken by the state authorities to issue transit permits, time taken to clear stockyards, which had a huge backlog due to the High Court judgment, stoppage of transportation during lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed on extent of transportation (trips per hour), even after transportation was allowed, limited availability of labour due to the restrictions on passenger transport and the hysteria surrounding the pandemic.

It may be noted that in February 2018, the court had quashed the second renewal of 88 mining leases, bringing the industry to a halt. Last year, the state government had filed a review petition against the order. It also sought to tag the review petition with one filed by mining companies seeking to extend their leases

till 2037.

The mining companies had filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the apex court after the High Court dismissed their petitions challenging the Goa, Daman and Diu (Abolition and Declaration of Mining Leases) Act, 1987.

During Portuguese rule, the appellants were granted mining concessions, which were converted into mining leases under the Act. The SLP stated that the Act should be made applicable from 1987 instead of 1961.

Meanwhile, the main mining matters related to reversal of the February 2018 verdict cancelling all 88 mining leases in Goa and the state government’s review petition is likely to come up for hearing on November 2.