Imagine Smart Panaji CEO Swayandipta shunted out

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has shunted out Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd and appointed Heman Kumar, IAS to the post.

An order issued by the department of Personnel on Tuesday said that the Governor of Goa is pleased to appoint Heman Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of State Taxes as managing director and CEO of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd, in addition to his own duties.





The order states that the director of urban development shall hold the charge of the post of MD/CEO of PISCDL in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect till Hemant Kumar resumes duty after availing earned leave.

It may be recalled that Chaudhuri was under cloud for last few months over alleged irregularities in the works undertaken by PISCDL in the capital city.