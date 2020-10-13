CM: order to pave way for restart of mining

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Welcoming the Supreme Court order permitting the state government to transport iron ore for which royalty has been paid till January 31, 2021, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the reporters in Panaji on Tuesday that there are around four million tonnes of royalty paid ore adding, “The decision of the apex court allowing transportation of royalty paid ore will help to resume mining activities in the mining belt areas.”

The decision is expected to partially revive the state’s mining industry, which has been impacted due to a ban



on fresh excavation of iron ore after the Supreme Court had found irregularities in decades-old mining sector.

In its petition, the private mining company had sought extension of time to transport iron ore, citing logistical issues as well as the lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions.

The fresh extraction of iron ore is on a halt for the last two and half years after the apex court’s decision in March 2018.

It may be noted that the state has been facing financial crunch after the mining industry, which was a major revenue generating sector, came to a grinding halt in 2018.