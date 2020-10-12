Trump makes first public appearance since COVID-19 diagnosis

Washington: US President Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since his he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month, during an event at the White House, according to media reports.

During Saturday’s event at the South Lawn which featured “remarks to peaceful protesters for law and order”, the President addressed the attendants from the Blue Room Balcony.

The gathering was in conjunction with a previously planned event organized by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens’ group Blexit, a campaign to urge Black Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

“The homes and churches and businesses of Black and Hispanic Americans have been looted. You know that. They’ve been vandalized and burned by left-wing fanatics, total bad people. They know what they’re doing.

“Yet (Democratic presidential nominee Joe) Biden likes to call them â€˜peaceful protesters,’” The Hill news website quoted Trump as saying.

In his address, he also claimed that “Black and Latino Americans are rejecting the radical socialist left”, and “they’re embracing our pro-jobs, pro-worker, pro-police. We want law and order; we have to have law and order and pro-American agenda”.

The President also mentioned his Platinum Plan, which was unveiled last month and includes platforms such as making Juneteenth a federal holiday and prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan as a terrorist organization.

Trump said that the plan will “bring back new jobs, like at a level that you’ve never seen before, increase capital, increase money coming into the Black community, into the Hispanic community”.

Regarding his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “I want you to know our nation’s going to defeat this terrible China virus, as we call it.