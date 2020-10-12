GLOBAL SCAN

Over 13,800 firefighters battle 21 wildfires in California

SAN FRANCISCO: More than 13,800 firefighters were currently battling to contain 21 major wildfires across California, authorities said. In its latest update, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said that the August Complex Fire, which started out as 37 different fires in Mendocino National Forest and still raging, has grown to 1,024,092 acres,with 67 per cent containment as of Saturday morning. The blaze is currently raging across the counties of burning in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake and Colusa.

Bus-train collision kills 17 in Thailand

BANGKOK: At least 17 people died early Sunday when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said. The tour bus was travelling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle. Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured. “It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.

Hurricane Delta leaves thousands without power in south US

WASHINGTON: After hurricane Delta made landfall in the US Gulf Coast, more than 700,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity across the states of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, according to power officials. In a statement on Saturday, poweroutages.us., a website which records and aggregates live power outage data from utilities all across the US, said that over 586,600 outages were reported in Louisiana, 103,598 in Texas and 67,873 in Mississippi, reports CBS News. Baton Rouge, the state capital of Louisiana, had the most outages with 64,000 Entergy customers and 36,000 DEMCO customers in the dark. Entergy and DEMCO are the two largest energy providers in the state.

Global COVID-19 cases breach 37 mn mark

WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 37 million mark, while the deaths have soared to nearly 1,071,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 37,087,467 and the fatalities increased to 1,071,399, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,711,079 and 214,337, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,979,423, while the country’s death toll soared to 107,416.