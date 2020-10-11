Spain, Germany secure wins

Berlin: Spain and Germany secured victories in their Nations League matches against Switzerland and Ukraine respectively.

Spain and Germany held on to claim uninspiring wins in the Nations League on Saturday, when Luxembourg and Montenegro also won their games.

A blunder from Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was enough for Spain to win 1-0 in an empty stadium in Madrid, while Germany defeated Ukraine 2-1 in front of more than 17,000 fans in Kyiv for their first win in the competition at the seventh attempt. Joachim Low’s team had drawn three and lost three since the first tournament began in 2018.

Switzerland had only one scoring opportunity in a lackluster game, when goalkeeper David de Gea made a great one-handed save to parry Loris Benito’s powerful strike early on.

Counterpart Sommer then got flustered by Spain’s pressure and passed the ball past his teammate and directly to Mikel Merino, who set up Real Sociedad club-mate Mikel Oyarzabal to score the only goal in the 14th minute.

Spain lead Group 4 with 7 points, ahead of Germany on 5, Ukraine on 3, and Switzerland with 1. Spain next visit Ukraine on Tuesday.

Defender Matthias Ginter and midfielder Leon Goretzka scored to give Low’s team its first win in the group, its first of the year, and after three games including the friendly against Turkey in which they squandered leads to draw.

A late penalty from Ruslan Malinovskyi ensured another nervy ending, but a Ukraine side depleted by coronavirus cases and injuries was unable to draw level. Andriy Shevchenko’s side was thrashed by France 7-1 in their friendly on Wednesday.

After drawing with Turkey 3-3 in Cologne on the same day, Low restored his regular players in Kyiv, building the team around the Bayern Munich “block” of Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry. Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann and Marcel Halstenberg, and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos also returned to the starting lineup.

Low confirmed afterward he will try to stick with the same players for Tuesday’s game against Switzerland in Cologne, another city where coronavirus cases are rising.

Low acknowledged concern about playing in Kyiv, where the infection rate has been growing.