Sugarcane dying a slow death in Dharbandora

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

Ponda: Upset with the uncertainty over the operation of the Sanjivani sugar factory in the state and no proper support from the factory for cultivation of the crop, almost 60 per cent of the farmers from Dharbandora taluka have now given up sugarcane farming and shifted to other crops in the last five years.

This has led to a reduction in the area under sugarcane cultivation from 130 hectares five years back to 60 hectares this year. This season itself, around eight sugarcane farmers cultivated paddy and other crops in their land of 16 hectares.

According to information from the agriculture department and members of sugarcane farmers’ association, total area under sugarcane cultivation in Dharbandora was around 130 hectares with around 110 farmers actively involved in farming. However, presently the area under sugarcane cultivation has reduced to around 60 hectares with only around 45-50 farmers actively continuing with the crop.

Around eight farmers from Sacorda and Shigao villages in the taluka gave up sugarcane cultivation this season and shifted to paddy and millet cultivation and horticulture in around 16 hectares of land.

Speaking to this daily, the farmers said uncertain future of the sugar factory and lack of support from the factory have compelled them to abandon sugarcane cultivation and look towards other crops.

Farmer Vasudev Ganjekar said in the last two-three years, a lot has happened in the Sanjivani sugar factory and farmers had to protest and even beg the government for proper benefits of the cultivation. “But instead of improving the functioning of the factory, the government shut down its operation in the last season without much clarity over the future operation,” he said. “Taking note of the same, I decided to shift to paddy, millet and other crops. In the past, I was cultivating sugarcane in around 4-5 hectares of land and producing around 150 tonne of sugarcane during season,” he further said.

Another farmer Ankush Naik said he has cultivated paddy in around 1.50 acres of land this season after dumping sugarcane farming. After harvesting of the paddy crop, he is planning to go in for horticulture. “Sanjivani sugar factory never supported its farmers in a proper manner. There was no proper guidance regarding the cultivation or training on the aftercare. Knowledge about the new advances in sugarcane farming was not provided. Instead, the agriculture department and zonal level officers supported the farmers in a much better way and with the help of ZAO from Dharbandora, we shifted to other crops,” Naik said.

It should be noted that since the last season, operation of the 46-year-old lone sugar factory in the state has been shut by the government owing to its unfeasibility. The sugarcane produced in the state was sent to a Khanapur-based factory. Recently, following several protests by sugarcane farmers, the government announced that the sugar factory will be handed over to the agriculture department.