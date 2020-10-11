IPL betting rackets busted; 9 tourists held in 2 separate raids

Panaji/Calangute: In two separate raids conducted in the state by the Crime Branch and Calangute police late Saturday night, nine tourists were arrested for being involved in betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mobile phones and laptops worth over Rs 4.5 lakh apart from cash of Rs 25,440 were seized by the raiding teams.

In a raid conducted at Caranzalem around 10.30 pm, the Crime Branch police nabbed four tourists red-handed accepting bets from people during an IPL cricket match that was being played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

According to Crime Branch police, all the four are from Chhattisgarh and were staying in a flat at Caranzalem. They have been identified as Ranjot Singh Chhabra (32), Sunil Motwani (35), Kapil Tiolani (25) and Vinay Gangwani (25).

Police said the betting was being undertaken in the flat with the help of a television set, laptop, mobile phones and other equipment, all worth Rs 2,02,000, which have been seized.

An offence has been registered against the four arrested individuals under the Goa Daman and Diu Prevention of Gambling Act, 1976, and police sub-inspector Nitin Halarnkar is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, acting on specific information, the Calangute police apprehended five tourists from a room at Baga late Saturday night for allegedly being involved in IPL betting and seized from them 15 mobile phones and three laptops worth Rs 2,50,000 and cash of Rs 25,440.

According to the police, those arrested are Manoj Thadani (39), Bunty Dangi (32), Chintu Dhoidhoy (28) – all residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Rupesh Singh (41), a resident of Mumbai and Jagdish Nepali (47) from Nepal.

A criminal case has been registered against the accused at the Calangute police station. This is the third IPL betting case registered at the police station within a month.