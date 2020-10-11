COVID-19 no longer covered under DDSSY

Panaji: The government on Sunday withdrew the notification which had added COVID-19 to the list of illnesses to be treated under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojna (DDSSY), the state health insurance scheme.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that the government has withdrawn the notification, which had covered treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals under the state-sponsored insurance scheme.

Rane said the decision to cancel the notification was taken after consulting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as private hospitals are already offered related package and there is mandatory capping on the pricing for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals.

“The related file will be resubmitted and fresh notification would be issued cancelling the earlier one,” he said, pointing out that the COVID-19 treatment is offered free of cost in all the government-run facilities for the patients.

The Chief Minister, reacting to the discrepancies in rates for COVID-19 treatment notified under the amended DDSSY, had stated last week that “the government will look into the matter”.

A day earlier, the government had amended the DDSSY scheme to cover COVID-19 so that the infected persons would be able to avail COVID treatment from the empanelled private hospitals under the scheme.

As per the amended scheme, in the withdrawn notification, the government had fixed cost for treatment of moderate coronavirus patients at Rs 4,600 per day; the rate for 14-day package kept at Rs 64,400.

Furthermore, the cost for treatment of patients with severe COVID infection had been fixed at Rs 6,600 per day and the rate for the 14-day package has been kept at Rs 92,400.