Aldona fish market to remain shut for 4 days

Mapusa: Traditional fish vendors in Aldona have decided to keep the village fish market closed for four days from Monday onwards to protest against the sale of fish by non-Goan vendors in the constituency.

The local vendors claim that their business has been affected due to the sale of fish by vendors from outside.

Around 15 Aldona fish vendors had approached the village panchayat and local MLA Glenn Ticlo seeking their intervention on the issue.

In a written representation submitted to the panchayat, the fish vendors said they have been selling fish in the village panchayat market since the past several years and all are voters of Aldona constituency and pay sopo regularly and also other taxes to the panchayat.

They stated that they sit in the market from morning till late afternoon waiting for customers but people hardly show up, as now there are vendors who go around selling fish on their motorcycles.

An aggrieved fish vendor said, “The non-Goan vendors are carrying out their business illegally without paying any taxes, while the local vendors are facing a difficult time despite doing their business legally.”

Commenting on villagers who are not able to visit markets, especially senior citizens, due to the pandemic, the fish vendors claimed that they were willing to deliver fish at the doorstep of the customers in the constituency.

Ticlo said he held a couple of meetings with local fish vendors, who put forth their grievances. “We have already directed the police and RTO to take action against those who sell fish on two-wheelers. Such vendors do not have the required permission to do business; they need to get permission from Food and Drugs Administration and other local authorities.”

Khariwada fishermen to protest at Vasco police station today

Vasco: Members of the Goa Fishing Boat Owners Association (GFBOA) has decided to stage a protest at the Vasco police station on Monday after they were prohibited from selling fish at the Khariwada fishing jetty by police on Sunday.

The jetty in the port town witnessed some tense moments in the morning after police prohibited fishermen from selling fish that was brought in by the fishing trawlers.

According to GFBOA president Jose Philip D’Souza, the sudden move on the part of Vasco police to prohibit the local fishermen from selling fish at Khariwada fishing jetty has angered the traditional fisherfolk residing at Khariwada and Vasco locality.

“The retail fish vendors operating at fish market in Vasco have opposed the roadside illegal sale of fish by fish vendors in order to pave the way for the proposed fish market project at the existing fish market complex. They have not opposed sale of fish by the fisherfolk or fishing community members operating from Khariwada fishing jetty. Despite this, the Vasco police on Sunday visited the Khariwada jetty and stopped the traditional fishermen from selling their fish,” said D’Souza.

“Therefore, members of GFBOA have decided to stage a protest at Vasco police station on Monday and further request the police authorities to allocate permission for selling fish at the Khariwada fishing jetty,” said D’Souza.