Cong woman worker roughed up at party meet in UP

Deoria: A Congress worker was roughed up by her colleagues at a party meet in Deoria after she alleged that a “rapist” had been given the ticket for assembly by-election, prompting the party to order a probe into the incident and expel two members for “indiscipline”.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has written to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police seeking strict action against the accused.

The woman, Tara Yadav, lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district president for allegedly beating and molesting her.

“On the complaint of Tara Yadav, an FIR against some of her party leaders has been registered under various sections of the IPC, and police have initiated a probe in this regard,” Additional Superintendent of Police of Deoria Sishya Pal said.

The FIR has been lodged against Deoria district

president of Congress Dharmendra Singh, Ajay Singh Sainthwar, Jaideep Tripathi and Bharat Mani Tripathi.

As the videos of the ugly scenes at the meeting held on Saturday went viral sparking outrage, an embarrassed state unit of the Congress said it has expelled Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar for indiscipline. It, however, termed the incident as a “political conspiracy” to defame the party.

According to eyewitnesses, Tara Yadav allegedly tried to “manhandle” party secretary Sachin Naik and also hurled a bouquet towards him during the meeting on Saturday.

Yadav was protesting over the party nominating Mukund Bhaskar Mani for the November 3 bypolls, accusing him of being a rapist, a charge denied by him. As she hurled a bouquet towards Sachin Naik, angry workers allegedly roughed up Yadav and whisked her out of the meeting venue, the eyewitnesses claimed.