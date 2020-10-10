State reports 343 new COVID-19 cases

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state, on Saturday, reported 343 more COVID-19 cases. Whereas, 460 persons, who were infected with the coronavirus, were declared cured during the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services, on Saturday, current active positive cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 4,658.

With the 343 new cases recorded on Saturday, the number of confirmed positive cases reached 37,934, and the number of recovered patients rose to 32,777.

Two hundred thirty three more asymptomatic positive people have opted for home isolation, and 53 symptomatic positive patients have been admitted in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the state conducted testing of 1,411 swab samples.

The active positive cases in the jurisdiction of the urban health centres are as follows: Margao – 296, Vasco – 270, Panaji -174 and Mapusa -243.

The active positive cases under the areas of the community health centres stand as follows: Sankhali – 269, Bicholim -126, Pernem-173, Valpoi-168, Curchorem-104 and Canacona -127.

The active positive cases in the jurisdictions of the primary health centres in North Goa are as follows: Porvorim – 285, Aldona -127, Betki -58, Candolim -216, Cansarvanem -66, Colvale -105, Corlim -200, Chimbel -270, Siolim -187 and Mayem -33.

The active positive cases in South Goa include 71 cases under PHC Balli, 87 under PHC Cansaulim, 32 under PHC Chinchinim, 151 under PHC Cortalim, 73 under PHC Curtorim, 60 under PHC Loutolim, 61 under PHC Marcaim, 94 under PHC Quepem, 96 under PHC Sanguem, 45 under PHC Shiroda, 72 under PHC Dharbandora, 237 under PHC Ponda and 81 cases under PHC Navelim.

One traveler is also among the active positive patients in the state.

The health bulletin also stated that in North Goa, out of the total beds of 545, currently 82 are vacant and in South Goa, out of 1,006 beds, 741 are vacant in various COVID care centres.