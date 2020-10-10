PMC resolves to grant extension in service of two staffers

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Despite opposition from employees and some councillors, Ponda Municipal Council (PMC), during its special meeting, on Friday, resolved to grant extension in service of a head clerk and a peon on a contract basis.

Chairperson Vishwanath Dalvi said that the PMC has decided to grant extension in service considering their performance during the service years, while those opposing the extension, termed it as a politically-motivated extension.

The special meeting discussed various issues pertaining to development and functioning of the council.

The issue of granting extension in service of the two employees rocked the meeting, which was chaired by newly elected chairperson Vishwanath Dalvi, in the presence of Ponda MLA Ravi Naik.

When the issue of the extension of the services of head clerk Arun Naik and peon Dinesh Naik came up, some of the councilors expressed their opposition.

Former chairperson Venkatesh Naik said that “the PMC had resolved in 2014 not to extend services of any of the employees. But without quashing that resolution, the PMC has taken a resolution to grant extension of services.”

Also, few councillors brought up the issue of the representation submitted by 43 employees of the PMC to the chairperson and chief officer not to grant extension in service due to their ‘ill- performance’, but, the chairperson did not allow discussion on it.

Further, some councillors stated that the granting of extension in service will lead to injustice to other employees wherein their promotions will be held up, and also, the PMC will face a loss of money towards the salaries of the two

workers.

Sensing trouble over granting extension in service, chairperson asked for voting on the issue during which only four councilors, out of the 14 present opposed it.

Following the voting, PMC resolved to grant extension in service of the two employees as a special case.

“Though the PMC has resolved to grant extension in service of the two employees, the decision will be subject to approval by the government,” said the chairperson.

Other major issues discussed during the meeting include that of running track at Kurtarkar Nagri, sopo collection, garbage management kit, roadside signages and kiosks, sewage tanker and towing van.

Dalvi said that the association of Kurtarkar Nagri residents had submitted a letter to the PMC seeking to improve the running track in the area, wherein the PMC has decided to refurbish the track through Sport Authority of Goa.

Commenting on sopo issue, he said that contractor has asked for a half-yearly contract with the PMC to collect the tax and PMC has decided to grant him the same if terms and conditions laid down are fulfilled.

The chairperson further said that Usgao-based company has given a garbage management kit under CSR for three-years term and PMC has taken a resolution to use the same.

Further, during the meeting, the PMC decided to install signages along the roads, and remove the kiosks along the roads as per the direction from the transport department.