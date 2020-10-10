Mhadei tribunal gets one more year to submit ‘further report’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The central government has extended the period for submitting ‘further report’ by the Mahadayi (Mhadei) Water Disputes Tribunal for a period of one more year with effect from August 20, 2020.

A notification issued by additional secretary of the Union Jal Shakti ministry Debashree Mukherjee on August 17, 2020 stated “that in pursuance of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 5 of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956, the central government hereby extends the period of submission of further report by the said tribunal for a period of one year with effect from the 20th

August, 2020”.

The Union Jal Shakti ministry has extended the period as the tribunal had requested the central government to extend the period of submission of further report under sub-section (3) of Section 5 of the said act for a period of

one year.

The MWDT was constituted on November 16, 2010 under Section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 (33 of 1956) for adjudicating the water disputes on the inter-state Mahadayi and river valley thereof between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Initially, the tribunal was required to submit its report and decision under sub-section (2) of Section 5 of the said act within a period of three years, that is, on or before November 15, 2013.

Later, the period was extended for three more years from August 23, 2013 for submission of report and decision by the tribunal, which was on or before August 20, 2016.

Furthermore, the period of the tribunal had been extended for one year in 2017, and in 2018.

On August 14, 2018 the tribunal passed the final order on water-sharing award between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

However, the period of the tribunal was extended



for one more year till August 20, 2019 and again till August 20, 2020 for submission of report and decision to the central government.

It may be noted that as per the Supreme Court’s order of February 20, 2020, the central government on February 27, 2020, had published the report and the decision of the tribunal given under sub-section (2) of section 5 of the said act on August 14, 2018.

All the three states have filed clarification petitions before the tribunal about the final order.

Karnataka and Goa have also filed separate petitions before the Supreme Court raising different issues on the dispute.