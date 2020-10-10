Govt data shows ‘decline’ in number of deaths

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The figures released by Goa government showed decline in the number of deaths in six months from March to August this year compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistics released by the Chief Minister›s office, on Saturday, last year, 6,633 deaths were reported from March to August 2019 while 6,404 deaths were reported this year from March to August 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The mortality rate of 4.26 per cent was recorded last year between March to August while mortality rate during the same period this year was 4.08 per cent.

As per the data, Goa›s population was 15,58,317 last year and this year it is at15,70,349.

As per the figures, 6,633 deaths were registered in Goa from March to August 2019. These include 1,013 in March, 1,098 in April, 1,063 in May, 896 in June, 1,149 in July and 1,414 in August.

This year, during the same period, 6,404 deaths were registered in the state, which include 892 in March, 1,021 in April, 1,169 in May, 1,004 in June, 1,093 in July and 1,225 in August.