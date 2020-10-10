Eight more COVID deaths take toll to 499

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state, on Saturday, registered eight more deaths linked to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

With the eight new fatalities, the death count linked to the dreaded infection mounted to 499 in the state.

Out of eight deaths registered during the last 24 hours, four each were recorded at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim and ESI Hospital, Margao.

According to the mortality bulletin released by the GMC, all eight victims were above 50 years of age, and had pre-existing co-morbid conditions.

Out of the eight deceased, six were men and two were women.

A 77-year-old man from Vasco, 58-year- old man from Pernem, 86-year-old man from Merces, 75-year-old woman from Margao, 51-year-old man from Mapusa, 67-year-old man from Margao, 68-year- old woman from Cortalim and 67-year- old man from Curtorim succumbed to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.