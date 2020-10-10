DHE clarifies on scheme for ‘engaging services of retired PhD teachers’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The directorate of higher education (DHE), on Saturday, clarified that its scheme for ‘Engaging Services of Retired Resourceful Teachers’ does not necessarily allow the colleges as well as the Goa University to either give extension to their retiring PhD teachers or re-employing them in any way following their retirement.

The government, earlier this month came out with this scheme for engaging the services of retired academicians having PhD degree.

The director of higher education, Prasad Lolyenkar told this daily that the scheme envisages hiring of such individuals by the government for its departments as well as autonomous bodies, so as to utilise their expertise in a particular field.

“The government will hire such retired doctorate holders for public interest projects undertaken by the government departments and autonomous bodies, for a specific period of time,” he added, pointing out that hiring of such individuals by the government does not mean their re-employment in the government sector.

The intent of the scheme is to utilise their academic excellence, capabilities and skills to assist in developing meaningful educational, cultural, scientific, social, rural, urban, agricultural, developmental, oceanographic and other related goals that are consistent with interests, values and abilities of the

state.

Speaking further the director of higher education said, for example, if a particular doctorate holder has expertise in khazan lands then the department of agriculture can avail of his or her services for a related project, or say, the knowledge of an expert in information technology having a PhD in the subject could be utilised by the IT department.

A selection committee will select such teachers. The maximum monthly remuneration for such selected retired academicians will be Rs 1.40 lakh for senior professor category, Rs 1.30 lakh for professor, Rs 1.20 lakh for associate professor and Rs 80,000 for assistant professor.

The scheme would be implemented through the directorate of higher education.