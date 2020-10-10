‘Convey people’s concerns over coal to Centre’

NT NETWORK

Margao

Lok Sabha MP from South Goa Francisco Sardinha on Saturday said that it is the duty of the state government to take up with the Centre people’s strong opposition to the proposed expansion in coal transportation

within the state.

Speaking to media persons at the South Goa Congress district office, Sardinha called upon the government to listen to voice of the people of

the state.

“Acquisition of the land for the three projects is done by the state. The voice of the MP, especially from the Opposition, is sometimes a voice in the wilderness, no one listens. So the state has to first take it up with the central government and then bring to our notice so I can follow it up with the government of India,” he said.

The three projects are being vehemently opposed by





environmentalists and people at large. The projects relate to doubling of the South West Railway track, passing of electricity transmission line through Mollem and national highway expansion.

“The Goa government should study the projects and see if they are really required for the people of the state,” he said, reckoning that the projects will be beneficial for corporates and not for Goans.