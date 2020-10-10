Cong mocks at Goa’s tap water ‘feat’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday stated that “Goans now have the pride of being the first ones in the country to have functional household tap connections in every rural household in

the state.”

“All 2.6 lakh rural households have now been covered by #HarGharJal,” he said in a Twitter

message.

Har Ghar Jal is a scheme initiated by the government of India in 2019, with the aim to provide tap water to every rural household

by 2024.

However, the state Congress unit, quipped at this ‘achievement’ saying that the tall claims made by the Union ministry of Jal Shakti is just another ‘jumala’.

Highlighting that people in the Goan villages still depend on their wells or nearby rivulets for daily consumption of water, the Goa pradesh Congress committee stated that people in urban Goa, on the other hand depend on tankers or bore-wells for water supply, especially during summer months.

The government of India has announced Goa as the first state across the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connection

to households.

The statistics of the of Jal Shakti ministry informed that in Goa all 2,63,013 rural households are now with tap connections and the number of such



households without tap connections is zero.

The central ministry has also said, “Goa has set an example for other states to emulate.”

“The two districts of Goa namely North Goa with 1.65 lakh rural households and South Goa with 98,000 rural households, in 191 village panchayats are fully saturated with assured piped water supply through tap connections,” a Press Information Bureau press release informed.

“To strengthen the water testing facilities, the state is in process of getting 14 water quality testing laboratories NABL accredited,” it added, pointing out, “Jal Jeevan Mission mandates training five persons in every village, especially women to be trained in using field test kits, so that water can be tested in the villages.”

However, the Congress challenged the Union Minister for Jal Shakti to visit Goa for cross checking his ministry’s claims.