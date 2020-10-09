Uzbekistan’s GM Zavokhir crowned champion

Panaji: Sindarov Zavokhir, a 15-year-old Grandmaster from Uzbekistan, was crowned champion in Category A at the Shri Manohar Parrikar International Open Grandmaster Online Chess Tournament 2020. He scored 12 out of 15 rounds.

With this, the series of 5 online tournaments culminated wherein 1717 players from 11 countries, world over participated. While GM Sindarov Zavokhir emerged champion in Category A (above ELO 2000), Lazzari Sergio of Argentina won Category B (below ELO 2000), India’s Nawin MS (TN) won Category C (below ELO 1600), IM Taher Theolifus of Indonesia came triumphant in Category D (Bullet format) and Goa’s FM Nitish Belurkar became victor in Category E (Chess 960 format). FM Nitish Belurkar thus became the first Goan player to win a Grandmaster Event. IM Rathnavel VS from Chennai, who also scored 12 points was placed 2nd while IM Harikrishna A Ra also from Chennai was placed third as he collected 11.5 points.

Among the Goan players, Ritviz Parab was highest with 9.5 points and was placed 34th in the main prize list. He was awarded the 1st place and gold medal in the Best Goan Category (Male). IM Ameya Audi, with 9.5 points, was placed 36th and was awarded the 2nd place and silver medal, while Devesh Naik, 9.5 points, was placed 40th and was awarded the 3rd place and bronze medal.

IM Bhakti Kulkarni, also with 9.5 points, was placed 42nd and was awarded the 1st place and gold medal in the Best Goan Category (Female) prize. Paarth Salvi and Vivaan Ballikar with 8.5 points each won the 4th and 5th place respectively in Best Goan Category (Male). in Best Goan Category (Female), Tanvi Hadkonkar with 7.5 points and Netra Savaikar with 7 points were awarded silver and bronze respectively. AIM Sayuri Naik with 7 points won bronze in Best U-15 Girls Category while WCM Swera Braganca and Nidhi Gaude won 4th and 5th place in the Best Goan Category (Female).