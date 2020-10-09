NGT slams GCZMA for failing to file reply for two years

Panaji: The National Green Tribunal has once again come out strongly against the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority for not filing a reply for the last two years in a case relating to the violation of CRZ norms.

The green watchdog demanded personal appearance of the member secretary of the authority carrying a list of all pending cases along with proper explanations for not submitting replies.

Earlier, the court had come down heavily on the GCZMA for failing to file replies; it had even imposed a fine of Rs 500 for repeated failure in filing a reply to a petition despite the court’s order.

“The member secretary of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority is directed to please submit a list of all pending cases against the GCZMA with regard to CRZ violation in which the GCZMA has submitted the reply or not; and if reply has not been submitted, he will personally appear before this tribunal and narrate the reasons (as to) why the reply has not been submitted,” the order has said.

The court, however, has refrained from imposing any fine in spite of the fact that after more than two years of the pendency no reply was filed. The NGT has directed that the specific allegation with regard to the facts mentioned in the application must be replied.

The tribunal has said that it is very sorry state of affairs that in the case pending since 2018 reply has not been filed till date.

It has warned of action against non-compliance of the court order.

“The respondents are at liberty to file their replies. But once the court/tribunal directed to file the reply and order has not been complied then they have to face the situation,” the court has warned.

The NGT’s western bench of Sheo Kumar Singh and Dr Satyawan Singh Garbyal has held that orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court are being violated by the GCZMA directly or indirectly.

The court has also directed that in all pending cases against the state of Goa and the GCZMA, the reply should be filed well within the time to save the time of the tribunal.

The court has listed the matter for final hearing on October 27.