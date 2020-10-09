Goans to get coaching in 2 areas for cracking competitive exams

Panaji: The higher education directorate will now introduce two different types of coaching classes, instead of one for the competitive examinations. The first type of the coaching will be for training candidates in answering academics-related examinations, while the second one will be for training them in appearing for employment-related exams.

Coming out with this information, higher education director Prasad Lolyenkar said the higher education directorate has invited request for proposal for empanelment of institutes to impart comprehensive coaching for students/graduates/postgraduates, pertaining to aptitude-based competitive examinations.

“At the meeting of the bidders as related to this RFP, most of the bidders stated that there needs to be two different coaching classes, one for securing admission to higher education/professional courses right from engineering to civil services, and the other for various government as well as public sector undertaking recruitments, including banking and the Railways,” he explained.

The particular project has been undertaken by the DoHE as the Goan youth were found to be performing poorly at such competitive exams. In fact, in 2018 as many as 8,000 candidates appeared for an examination conducted for 80 posts of accountants in the directorate of accounts, but all failed the same.

Furthermore, a majority of the candidates appearing for the computer based recruitment test (CBRT) as conducted by the Goa Public Service Commission were found to be performing poorly.

The GPSC is now all set to hold the CBRT from October 9 to October 11, for filling 233 posts in various government departments.

The CBRT is the first stage for direct recruitment to various positions by the GPSC.

GPSC chairman José Manuel Noronha said the commission is now looking forward to a better performance from such candidates at the CBRT.

“The GPSC had been unable to conduct these tests due to the coronavirus pandemic… the time available to the candidates for preparation has been long,” he added, pointing out that those presently appearing for the CBRT are thus expected to perform better.

“The GPSC wants the candidates to be well prepared while attempting its examinations. However, as a commission it cannot conduct any sort of related coaching,” Noronha stated, pointing out, “I am told that the directorate of higher education is in the process of establishing such training centres at colleges, and once these are operational, youngsters in the state would have an opportunity to prepare themselves for the GPSC exams as also many other competitive exams.

This coaching introduced by the higher education directorate is expected to commence this year itself, subject to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

Those opting for this coaching will have to pay the fees to any of the coaching institute empanelled by the DoHE, while the government will provide necessary infrastructure to the selected institutes.