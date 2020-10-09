Factory worker suffocates to death after gas leak

Margao: A worker suffocated to death and four others suffered serious asphyxiation after ammonia gas leaked on Friday from a fish-processing factory at the Cuncolim Industrial Estate.

The deceased and the injured are workers of another factory, and were asleep at their quarters when the gas leaked.

The ammonia gas began leaking early Friday morning from a huge boiler tank located in the Quality Foods factory, and the odour reached the quarters of a nearby factory called Tap Tools.

The workers were asleep after coming back from the night shift. As the workers began suffocating, they came out of the quarters. The gas leak from the tank of the fish-processing unit caused suffocation among the workers, and one worker suffocated to death.

Eyewitnesses said that other workers were complaining of suffocation caused by the gas inhalation.

Sources at the Hospicio Hospital said that one person was brought dead to the hospital early Friday morning as a result of asphyxiation by gas inhalation. Four other workers affected by the gas inhalation were rushed to a private hospital.

Several other workers also complained of shortness of breath.

Ammonia gas is commonly found in large cold storage facilities and is used as a refrigerant for processing of seafood.

Inhalation of ammonia gas in low concentrations can cause irritation of the nose and throat leading to coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing and tightness in chest.

In higher concentrations, ammonia gas can cause severe burns to the skin, eyes, throat or lungs.