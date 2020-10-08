LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Rise In Crimes By Foreigners In Goa

The latest figures released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) for 2019 show that the number of crimes committed by foreigners in Goa is more than five times the number of crimes committed against them. Not surprising then given our poor laws that do not serve as a deterrent for crimes, the lackadaisical attitude and security lapses by Goa police, and our legal system that allows criminals to roam free for years before being convicted and sentenced. This is precisely why the narcotics and flesh trades continue to flourish in Goa with the involvement of foreigners, who have tarnished the image of Goa as a safe and popular tourist destination. In sharp contrast, we Indians are found to be more respectful and law-abiding when in foreign countries. Besides, there is no display or outbursts of high-handedness, the likes of which are displayed with impunity by foreign tourists in our country. It is time to checkmate such lawless and arrogant behaviour and crimes by foreigners, especially in Goa, where a servile attitude still prevails in many quarters.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Need To Protect Rights Of Employees

New Code Bills on Industrial Relations, Social Security and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition have been passed in the Parliament. Out of the three, the Code Bill on Industrial Relations has raised dust. The rights of employees to strike work may be contained. An increased threshold with regards to layoffs and curtailment in industrial organisations to 300 workers from 100 workers is also seen to be beneficial to employers. Establishments that have up to 300 workers will not be required to submit a standing order. That means the right of workers in small establishments with less than 100 employees will be hit. The employers may hire or fire the employees at their own whim. Service conditions at these units may be diluted against the workers. In times of pandemics, diminished rights is a cause for worry for the employees. The contentious issue of going on strike has been heavily modified in favour of the employers. The new code allows a lengthy leeway for the owners. A worker will have to provide a 60-day notice period before striking work. No worker can go on strike when arbitration proceedings are pending in industrial tribunals. He cannot strike work till 60 days after completion of such proceedings. The mandatory notice period necessity, hitherto confined to utility services, will cover all establishments.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA