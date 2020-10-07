Nadal overcomes Sinner test, reaches semis

Paris: Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal overcame a stern test against Italian teenager Jannik Sinner to enter the semifinals of the ongoing French Open.

On Tuesday evening, Nadal — playing his 100th match at the Roland Garros — defeated 19-year-old Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-1 in a match that lasted two hours and 49 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

His record now stands at 98 wins and just two defeats, 237 hours and eight minutes on the court, just 27 sets lost, 427 of 602 break points saved, according to the tournament’s website.

The Spaniard will next face Diego Schwartzman, who beat Dominic Thiem on Wednesday in a five-set quarterfinal that lasted more than five hours.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles, Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska produced the greatest shock of the ongoing tournament as she defeated No.3 seed Elina Svitolina, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. She has become the first qualifier ever to reach the last four of Roland Garros – and the first in 21 years to reach such a point in any major.

She will next face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who ousted Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.