KKR choke CSK

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in the 21st match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday.

Opener Rahul Tripathi was the highest run-scorer for KKR, who won the toss and opted to bat. Tripathi scored 81 runs off 51 deliveries in an innings comprising eight boundaries and three sixes, registering his fifth half-century in the IPL.

None of the other players made their presence felt, with Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins the second highest run-scorers having scored just 17.

Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for three wickets. Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Karn Sharma provided valuable support, picking two wickets apiece.

During the chase, opener Shane Watson was the top-performer with the bat for CSK, scoring his second consecutive half-century in the ongoing edition. However, his dismissal triggered a flurry of quick wickets, on a day when the reliable Faf du Plessis walked back early to the pavillion.

KKR spinners Narine and Varun Chakravarthy helped choke the flow of runs, with the latter accounting for the major dismissal of MS Dhoni. Andre Russell further dismissed Sam Curran when it mattered the most. Some late big-hitting from Ravindra Jadeja, failed to rescue the Chennai-based franchise.