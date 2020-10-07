Bhakti Kulkarni in Indian team for Asian Nation’s Cup

Panaji: Goa’s IM Bhakti Kulkarni has been selected to represent Indian women’s team in the Asian Nation’s Cup Online Chess Tournament 2020 to be held from October 10 to 25.

Besides Bhakti, the Indian women’s team led by Mary Ann Gomes will have R Vaishali, Padmini Rout and P V Nandhidha. The Indian men’s team will comprise Suryashekhar Ganguly (captain), K Sasikiran, B Adhiban, S P Sethuraman and Nihal Sarin.

As per the seeding released by the Asian Chess Federation, Team India is seeded No 1 in both men and women sections.