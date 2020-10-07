Strive For Sustainable Development

With the Opposition parties dubbing them as a ‘death warrant’ for the farmers, it was a foregone conclusion that the severing of ties by the BJP’s oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal with the NDA coalition in protest against the three farm laws would soon have the whole gamut of proceedings acquiring a political hue to it. Hence, when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived in Goa with the primary intention of meeting farmers to discuss the much-disputed farm laws, passed by the central government, it was certain that he would receive a hostile reception in the state. Besides failing in his efforts to try and calm down the turbulence caused within the farming community in the state over the new farm laws, his stoic silence over the more pressing regional concerns that the locals would have liked him to address infuriated them all the more. The Mhadei water dispute and the Mollem projects outrage, for instance! For that matter, the state government has conveniently got away with the argument that opposition to vital developmental projects has hampered progress in Goa. Citing the example of the agitation by the people of Cansaulim against the railway double-tracking from Vasco to Londa, it has maintained that activists and their anti-development ‘agenda’ have always impeded plans envisaged to usher in an era of growth in the region. But the contention that most of these so-called ‘development works’ benefit only a couple of big business houses with the locals left to bear the brunt of the ecological ravages thus induced cannot be overlooked either! ‘Goyant Kollso Naka’, a people’s movement against coal transportation in the state and double-tracking of the railway, needs to be lauded for its efforts to bring about awareness among the people about the harmful effects of the projects which will only have a debilitating effect on our environment in the long run. At a time when living in harmony with nature constitutes the modern mantra of environmentalists, the haste shown by the government to disregard the ‘natural’ aspects of any developmental plan of the state will only spell doom for it. Goa needs to strive for sustainable development.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO