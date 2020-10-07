LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Resolve Issue Of Stray Cattle

It is hardly necessary to emphasise that stray cattle is rampant in all parts of Goa, especially the municipal limits of towns like Mapusa, Vasco and Margao. According to a press report published on September 23, the government has admitted that owners are abandoning the nonproductive cattle. The starving abandoned cattle live on garbage and often eat plastic and metal waste from the garbage, leading to their death. They also get injured and killed in road accidents. As per the report, in order to deal with this situation, the government is in the process of setting up a cattle sanctuary in each of the two districts so as to accommodate the stray cattle. It is, therefore, incumbent upon all the municipal councils to take up the offer of the government, providing for 90 per cent subsidy on the purchase of hydraulic lift vehicles and suitable staff for shifting such cattle from the streets to the cattle sanctuary where they will be adequately looked after by gaushala caretakers. The failure to clear stray cattle from the streets is a violation of laws under the Goa Municipalities Act. It also amounts to violation of Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. As per the provisions, the municipalities are required to impound all stray cattle, trace the owners, impose penalty for violation of law and if the owner cannot be traced, deal and dispose of the animal as per the provisions under the laws. Public should be aware that the High Court of Bombay at Goa had in October 2019 warned the Mapusa civic body of stern action if it did not seize the stray cattle by procuring a vehicle. The advocate representing the municipality had told the court that the civic body would be signing a memorandum of understanding with an NGO for harbouring the stray cattle. He had also assured that the council would apply to the state government, under the scheme for civic bodies, for the grant so as to purchase a vehicle with hydraulic lift to shift the animals. As reported, the High Court had ordered the Mapusa municipality to submit a compliance report by November 27, 2019. It is almost a year now but has the municipality complied with the court order?

ROSARIO MENEZES, VASCO

Ensure Justice For Hathras Victim

The Hathras incident has once again exposed the vulnerable state of women in India. Even though the specific circumstances may be different, the Hathras case is being equated to the December 16, 2012, Delhi gang rape that had shaken the conscience of the citizens, leading to the setting up of the Justice J S Verma Committee, which recommended amendments to the criminal laws to provide for quicker trial and enhanced punishment. The Criminal Law Amendment Act of 2013 that came into force did not accept all the recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee. However, major changes in substantive and procedural law were made with respect to rape cases. Incidents such as the Hathras case show that ensuring social, institutional and structural changes on the ground are more difficult than making the changes on paper. Real justice for Hathras victim would be implementation of the Verma Committee recommendations in letter and spirit by both, the central and state governments. This requires utmost political commitment from the top leadership.

NOOR AHMAD, HYDERABAD