UP police arrest Kerala scribe, three others; allege PFI links

Lucknow /Thiruvananthapuram: The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist and three other people in Mathura while they were on their way to Hathras, home to a Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped.

The Uttar Pradesh police had on Monday said it has arrested four people having links with the Popular Front of India and its affiliate in Mathura.

The PFI had been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country earlier this year and the UP police had sought a ban on the outfit.

The police had identified the arrested persons as Siddique from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.

Hours after the arrest, a prominent journalist body of Kerala identified Malappuram native Siddique by his full name as Siddique Kappan, saying he is “a senior Delhi-based journalist”.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) sought immediate release of Kappan saying he is “a senior Delhi-based journalist working for several Malayalam media houses, including azhimukham.Com”.

The KUWJ wrote a similar letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order Kappan’s release.

Kappan is also the KUWJ’s secretary and was proceeding to Hathras only to do his duty as a reporter, KUWJ’s Delhi unit president Miji Jose told the chief minister in his letter, urging him to order his release.

“We understand that he was taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh police from Hathras toll plaza. Our efforts and the efforts by some advocates based in Delhi to contact him were not successful,” KUWJ said.