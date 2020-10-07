Modi not bothered about what’s happening in country: Rahul

Patiala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not bothered” about what is happening in the country and he only “protects his image”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he attacked the Centre on the new farm laws.

Gandhi was in Punjab as part of his three-day ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, during which held a series of tractor rallies, to protest against the three new agriculture-related laws, which, he claimed, will not only affect farmers but also consumers.

The Centre has asserted that the laws will be beneficial for farmers and increase their income.

Claiming that several institutions, including the media, that protect the voice of the people have been “captured” by the BJP-led Centre, Gandhi said, “Give me free press and institutions which are free, this government will not last for long.”

The prime minister does not understand these farm laws, the Congress leader alleged on the final day of his yatra in Punjab and dared Modi to come to the state and stand with farmers if these new legislations were in the interest of the farming community.

Gandhi also raised the Ladakh standoff issue while addressing the media here.

He claimed that Modi had said no one “snatched” India’s land. Then how was “1,200 square km” taken away by China, the Congress leader asked without substantiating his claim.

“They talk of ‘Bharat Mata’, but Narendra Modi gave 1,200 square km of ‘Bharat Mata’ to China to protect his image. It is a reality,” he alleged.

Gandhi suggested that the media should call the prime minister to a press conference and talk to him openly.

“Why is he scared of you… Modi ji is only interested in his image. He will go to (Atal) tunnel alone and then waive. The media, on which there is full monopoly, will show it. So, he has an obsession with his image only. What is happening in India, he is not bothered about it,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically important all-weather Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Himachal Pradesh.

To a question on a weak Opposition in the country, Gandhi said the Opposition functions within a framework that includes the media, the judicial system and institutions that protect the voice of the people.

“In India, this entire framework that protects the voice of the people has been captured. The entire architecture has been captured and then to say that the opposition is weak is not a correct statement,” he said.

“Give me a free press and institutions that are free, this government will not last long,” Gandhi said.