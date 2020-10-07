Patto Plaza to have new avatar

Panaji : The state’s financial heart – Patto Plaza – will be adapted to include culture and entertainment as the government has planned a recreation-cum-commercial project in the area.

The proposed project to be known as ‘Market of Goa’ will showcase Goan culture as well as make provision for selling local food, souvenirs, etc.

It will have farmer’s market, and will create a milieu of ‘village Goa’. There will be an added attraction of an audio and light show.

The government wants to make the office area come alive in the evenings for tourists as well as locals.

EDC will develop the project in vacant area covering 8,000 sq. mtr of land within the Patto complex. The area situated behind the SBI building is presently a CCP garbage dump, which is expected to be cleared by December 2020. The project is estimated to generate employment for 1,000 Goans.

The EDC management on Wednesday announced the project in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Heaping praise on EDC officials for envisioning the project, Sawant said that EDC is the only corporation that is making profit.

He maintained that EDC has been working properly because of its honest employees, “unlike the employees of a few corporations who are only interested in personal gain”.

Later, the 100th meeting of the taskforce committee of the Chief Minister Rozgar Yojana was held.

Sawant distributed loan sanction letters to CMRY borrowers whose applications were approved.

He also distributed compensation letters (as final settlement of dues) to a few former employees of GAAL, a liquidated subsidiary of EDC.

Speaking on EDC’s performance in the current year, EDC chairman Sadanand Shet Tanawde said that lending activities of the corporation have started picking up again after witnessing a slowdown during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He disclosed that EDC complied with RBI directives on loan moratorium and extended the moratorium to borrowers who wished to avail the facility.

Furthermore EDC also provided Rs 20 crore collateral-free loans to existing customers.

Tanawde said that EDC’s project on setting up a second financial hub like Patto Plaza is on track. The project will come up over two lakh sq mtr of communidade land near Merces bypass.

“EDC so far created 12,000 entrepreneurs in the state through its ‘term lending’ activities and CMRY loans. The CMRY scheme itself created about 7,500 entrepreneurs,” he maintained.

He said the interest rate charged by EDC on term loan is the cheapest in the market at 1.5 per cent p.a. viz. after accounting for multiple rebates given on various heads.