Goa receives Rs 119 crore as GST compensation

Panaji: The state has received Rs 119 crore as share of goods and service tax compensation from the Centre.

However, the central government still owes Goa more than Rs 700 crore as GST compensation dues for the current financial year. Sources said the Centre has released Rs 20,000 crore to various states, including Goa, as decided at the GST Council meeting held on October 5.

As the financial health of Goa is precarious, the state has been urging the Centre to release dues of the GST compensation.

The state had received Rs 1093 crore as GST compensation for the financial year 2019-20.