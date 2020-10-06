NATIONAL SCAN

6-yr-old nephew of Unnao rape-cum-murder victim missing: Police

UNNAO (UP): A six-year-old nephew of the woman, who was allegedly raped by five men last year and later burnt alive in December while going to attend a court hearing in the gang-rape case, has gone missing. The child went missing on Friday from his village in Bihar area and is yet to be traced, a senior police official said on Monday. “Fourteen police teams have been deployed to work out the case,” said Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni. The missing child, a class one student, is the son of the brother of the 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by five men last year. She was later set ablaze by the accused when she was heading for a court hearing in the gang-rape case. She later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital. Lucknow range IG Lakshmi Singh visited the village on Sunday and met the family members of the kidnapped child and assured them of all possible help.

UP power employees go on indefinite strike

LUCKNOW: The employees in the power department of the Uttar Pradesh government began an indefinite complete work boycott from Monday in response to a call given by the UP Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti to protest against the proposed privatisation of the Varanasi discom. The government said it has made all the preparations to deal with the agitation. The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management had held talks with the Sangharsh Samiti leaders to persuade them to withdraw the work boycott call, but talks failed after the management rejected their proposal for effecting reforms in the energy sector without privatising it. “After the UPPCL management turned down our reform proposal, we have asked all the power personnel to begin the full day work boycott from Monday as per the pre-declared plan,” said Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF). IANS