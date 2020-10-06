Make way for cyclists

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

A few years ago, while she was studying in Bengaluru, Priyasha Malhotra decided to take up cycling. However with her studies taking much of her time, the cycle languished in a corner…until, a few months ago. With the lockdown giving her more time for herself, Malhotra decided to get back on the saddle.

In fact, she also went on to take part in the Trigoa Monsoon Mania 2020, a cycling distance challenge, organised by the Trigoa Foundation. “The goal of the Trigoa Monsoon Mania was to complete 200 kilometres in 28 days with a minimum distance of 10 kilometres and maximum of 100 kilometres per day. Finishers get a participant medal and can compete for most distance cycled in their respective categories to win prizes,” she explains. The challenge helped her to make cycling a daily habit, and she began completing 15 to 20 kilometres daily and 50 kilometres on the weekends. “I prefer to cycle in the mornings because there is less traffic on the main roads and I can cover a longer distance safely,” she says.

But cycling is much more than about fitness for her. “One can also travel to new places. So you can explore and stay fit at the same time!” she says.

Geared to explore

Milind Yeshwante agrees. A passionate fitness enthusiast, Yeshwante, who works for the electricity department, was a regular gym visitor. But with fitness centres pulling down the shutters during the lockdown, he decided to give the cycle a try, something in fact, that he had always wanted to do.

“The lockdown gave me further impetus to buy that cycle,” he says. And apart from the health benefits including helping one shed those extra calories, decreasing stress, improving joint mobility and boosting energy, Yeshwante has also been enjoying the scenic beauty of Goa on the cycle. “The stretch from Chicalim to Cortalim is extremely beautiful and I enjoy taking this route experiencing the beauty, the weather, and the landscape of Goa,” says the Vasco resident, who also prefers the early mornings to cycle.

Indeed, the feeling of peace that it evokes is something that Rohir Naik can also attest to. “I often like to cycle through villages as I feel at peace. Besides the exercise also keeps me active,” says the founder and director of IT company, Coderix

And Kalanand Bambolkar takes these village cycling expeditions a step further. An art teacher, visualiser and theatre person, he enjoys exploring lesser known areas, especially in and around Ponda, Madkai and Priol. “I click pictures and then make watercolour paintings at home,” says the artist, who began with covering short distances, before slowly increasing to 20- 25 kilometres daily and even covering around 70 kilometres in a day.

Cyclists unite

Interestingly, Bambolkar along with a few fellow cyclists also formed a WhatsApp group called ‘Ami Paddlers’. The group was made for daily updates about routes and timing. “One of the members, Shivaji Desai is a pro rider and has guided us with different accessories and other things we must carry while riding,” says Bambolkar.

Similarly, businessman, Damodar Lotlikar, who began cycling more regularly since the lockdown, is also part of a cycling group, comprising of riders he met during his outings

The group initially began with three to four cyclists, riding for around 30 kilometres from Vasco-Verna or Vasco – Cortalim and back daily as a fitness routine. “After a month or two, we met many more riders who used to go cycling alone. So, we added them in our group and we started to ride daily. Now that we all have the stamina and intensity, we started riding 50 to 70 kilometres daily and on weekends we plan to ride 120 plus kilometres,” he says. The group normally rides in the evenings on weekdays and as early as 6 a.m. on Sundays.

On a similar note, advocates Mandar S Lotlikar, Kiev Paes and Shashikant Naik formed the ‘Ciclismo Advogado Grupo’ (Cycling Lawyers Group) comprising of 35 lawyers who are practising in Margao.

“With the closure of gyms, yoga studios, parks and pools during the lockdown, people began looking at other options to maintain their fitness while also maintaining social distancing and cycling seemed like a good idea,” says Mandar.

In fact, the founding members used to go out for group rides prior to the arrival of the pandemic. But the rising interest for cycling during the pandemic saw many more lawyers venturing into cycling.

“There were those who were already into it and there were those who bought new bikes drawing inspiration from the others. Many had unused bikes which were overhauled during the lockdown period,” he says, adding that with the passage of time the lawyers found it necessary to unite as a group and hence ‘Ciclismo

Advogado Grupo’ came into existence.

Health benefits

Fitness instructor and managing director, Norbert’s chain of gyms, Norbert D’Souza says that cycling is a great cardiovascular exercise. “It’s good for the heart and muscles. Plus it is fun and socially oriented as its gets you outside and exercising,” he says.

Cycling, he says, is easy on the joints as it doesn’t put much pressure on knees and joints.

“Continuous pedalling provides a cardiovascular effect which is great for the heart, brain and blood vessels. It also builds your lower limb muscles – the buttocks, quadriceps, hamstring and calves,” he says.

E-bikes in vogue

B:Live is India’s first e-bike tourism initiative offering curated and authentic tours that can be experienced on smart, savvy, electric bikes.

The tours are driven by the locals and offer a glimpse of the quintessential Goan culture.

“We started in Goa and now are present across seven states in India. We want to drive sustainable tourism which is the need of the hour and thus showcase the better side of Goa but in a clean and green way,” says CEO, B:Live, Samarth Kholkar adding that they are the official partner to Goa Tourism as well. Their tours are conducted all over Goa with tours in Panaji, Divar, Candolim, Saligao, Bambolim, Cansaulim, Benaulim, Chandor, etc.

During lockdown, says Kholkar, they also created SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) like B:Safe kit containing gloves, masks and sanitisers; hygiene verified locations; all B:Live staff guests and captains go through temperature health checks every day, etc.

“Seeing the massive interest in cycling we have also launched our online electric cycle store and have delivered cycles across six locations in India,” says Kholkar.