KBM hosts 58th Founder’s Day

“Litterateurs even today portray women wrongly. Only when this stops, we can hope that the difference between men and women will end,” said renowned litterateur and folklore researcher Jayanti Naik. She was speaking as the chief guest at the 58th Founder’s Day of Konkani Bhasha Mandal (KBM) Goa that was held live on the official Facebook page of Konkani Bhasha Mandal and broadcasted on the Mandal’s YouTube channel.

Goan youth are investing their crucial time towards the development of Konkani language and society which is highly appreciated, said the dignitary. “The strength of any language is the variation in its dialect and style. The Konkani language has a rich vocabulary which is getting lost lately. The inferiority complex towards one’s own dialect has been created in society because of which a lot of dialects are getting lost. It is necessary for everybody to come together and think about ways to preserve these dialects,” she added.

The programme also saw the release of the special souvenir at the hands of Naik.

In her welcome address, president of Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Anwesha Singbal said: “Boundaries and differences are applicable only to selfish people. Selfless workers of the language have only one caste, one religion and only one language that is Konkani.”

She added that the Mandal has continued its work during the pandemic by conducting various literary as well as educational activities online. “Online educational resources, online educational blogs, and an online dictionary has been released. KBM books are made available on Amazon as well as programmes that have been planned in the field of Konkani research, translation, voice modulation, and journalism,” she informed.

Konkani Bhasha Mandal service awardee, Harishchandra Nagvenkar; Serafino Cotta sponsored Felicio Cardozo Memorial Teacher awardee, Prakash Vazrikar; Ligorio Furtado Trust Journalism awardee, Jose Salvadore Fernandes; Dinesh Manerkar sponsored Chandrakant Keni Memorial Column Writing awardee Ulhas Nayak; Dinesh Manerkar sponsored Ramnath Manerkar Memorial Translation awardee, Manikrao Ram Nayak Gaunekar; Late Narsimha Damodar Naik Literature awardee, Anthony Barkur; Late Rock Barreto Literature awardee, Shailendra Mehta; Konkani Bhasha Mandal Literature awardee, Mario Menezes; Manoharrai Sardesai Children’s Literature awardee, Nayana Adarkar; and Late Padmaja Manikrao Gaunekar research paper writing competition prize winner, Deepraj Satrodekar also spoke during the award ceremony. Konkani Bhasha Mandal will organise a special function later to honour all these awardees.

Also part of the event was entertainment by Ravindra Kelekar Dyanmandir Margao; Shri Katamgal Dada Pangad Ponda’s Trio and Savioverencho Sakhyahri. Performances by Government College of Khandola, Government College, Quepem, Yuva Ekastam, Margao, Yuva Canconcar’s Trio, Vidhyabhuvan Konkani Shala were also held. The event was compèred by folk artist and writer Gopinath Gawas.

(The souvenir is available on www.konkanibhashamandal.com, the official website of Konkani Bhasha Mandal)