Gardening matters

Miguel Braganza

It is not difficult to raise seedlings of chillies and tomatoes; one merely needs to germinate the seeds from the dried red chillies in the kitchen and the ripe tomatoes that is used for salads and cooking. A couple of days ago, Shwetakshi Mishra, a second-year student of BSc in Biotechnology at Dhempe College explained beautifully the process of testing germination. The Sunday webinar series of the Agricos Alumni Association, Goa, has been attracting both faculty and participants among the people in Goa. One can also raise seedlings from the seeds brought and sold by the Goa Directorate of Agriculture through its twelve Zonal Agriculture Offices or the private seed sellers who now operate online or do home deliveries.

The chilli, brinjal, knoll-kohl, cabbage, cauliflower, and marigold seedlings are transplanted when they attain four to six leaves in about three to four weeks from sowing. Plant them and you will be ready to participate in the Botanical Society of Goa’s annual Home Garden Competition which focuses on organic vegetable cultivation, composting, mulching, and recycling of grey water. The home gardens will be judged mid-January, may be online this year. Perhaps, things will be better by then.

Most of us tend to over-water the plants out of fear of watering too little. Plant roots need to breathe to grow and rot if there is no air in the soil. More plants are killed by drowning than by drought. The simplest method of ensuring that the plants get air to breathe even when we water excessively is to grow them on ‘raised beds’ about six inches above the ground with sunken strips being used to separate them. The raised beds are ideally two feet wide if planting two or three rows of plants one foot apart. Ideally two rows of knoll-kohl, radish, or lettuce are separated by a central row of chilli, tomato, or some other tall plant in the middle row. Once the smaller plants are harvested in two or three months, the central plant can grow unhindered and bear more fruit.

The use of Panchagavya, Amrut Paani or Sanjivani and EM (Effective Micro-organisms) solutions has grown ever since Fr Inacio Almeida, the ‘Father of Organic Farming in Goa’ first began promoting them at Pilar Nature Farm more than a decade ago. The Goa State Award for best organic farmer is named in his honour. The good microbes keep the bad microbes like disease-causing fungus and bacteria out as the young agriculture graduate, Puja Phadte explained in the webinar last week.

The other benefits of the microbial formulations are that they do other jobs like decomposing the stubble and other material in the soil, trigger activity of earthworms in the soil, and make nutrients available to the plants. All these solutions are also good accelerators for compost. The students of Urban Gardening will tell you more about this alongside the agriculture alumni every Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5 p.m. Join in and learn from the next generation