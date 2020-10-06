Feast of the patron St Pius X celebrated

The community at Pastoral Institute St Pius X, Old Goa celebrated the feast of the patron, St Pius X. The solemn eucharistic celebration at 9 a.m. was presided over by Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrão along with the director of the pastoral institute Fr Simião Fernandes; the spritiual director, Fr Henry Falcão and the other staff members.

Fr Simião, drawing inspiration from the quotations in the Book of Psalms, welcomed the dignitaries and those present for the occasion. Deacon Selwino Pereira preached the homily in which he focused on the love for the Eucharist, the importance of the Word of God, and the devotion to Mother Mary, which were dear to St Pius X. The singing was led by Deacon Joephil Dias. Deacon Clarence proposed the vote of thanks.