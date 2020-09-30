NIA special court in Kolkata convicts 2 Bangladeshi terrorists

Kolkata: A special NIA court on Tuesday sentenced two Bangladeshi nationals belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team terror group to seven years rigorous imprisonment for conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India. Sahadat Hussain, 26, from Bangladesh’s Jessore district, and Umar Farooque, 27, from Dhaka, were convicted. PTI

under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Foreigners Act.

They were sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and the court also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on Hussain and Rs 33,000 on Farooque. They were both arrested on different occasions in November 2017. The case, initially registered by Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata on November 21, 2017, pertains to the arrest of five members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Kolkata. ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.